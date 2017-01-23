Axell and Hall return as Towers adds new additions

Richard Towers has made his first signings since returning as Arundel Football Club manager last week.

Former Mullets, midfielders Matt Axell and Aaron Hooker-Meehan and defender Dave Hall have agreed returns, while youngster Jake Fellows has joined until the end of the season.

Axell and Hall were instrumental for Arundel when Towers was previously in charge and he feels getting the pair back on board is a real coup. All four were set to go straight into the Mullets squad for their home clash with Broadbridge Heath at Mill Road on Saturday.

However, after a two-week stint without a fixture, Saturday’s game was postponed owing to a frozen pitch.

Towers admitted it was another frustrating afternoon but was pleased to bolster his squad in the build-up.

He said: “I’ve only had one game since I’ve been back at the club in over a month.

“It’s not ideal going so long without a game, no matter how much training you do there is nothing like being in a competitive match as a player.

“What I have managed to do over the past week or so is add to what we’ve already got here. Getting both Dave and Matt back is a real boost. Matt’s been playing at Ryman League level this season and he’s a really experienced midfielder.

“Dave is another who was with me before, he’s got great experience, is a good coach and can help out for us on the playing side when needed as well. Young Jake trains and plays as a scholar at Woking in the week but he’ll be free to play for us on a Saturday. Aaron was here previously and it’s nice to have him back. He’s another decent midfield player to come in for us.”

By the time Saturday’s scheduled home clash with Eastbourne Town comes around, Mullets will have been without a competitive game for a month.

Despite such a long break, Towers believes his side will be ready to go.

He said: “It’s been a long time without a game but training has been good and we’ll be ready to go.

