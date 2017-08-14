Away day guide: Leicester v Albion

Albion travel to Leicester on Saturday for their second match of the Premier League season - here are all the key details you need ahead of the match.

Address and postcode:

King Power Stadium, Filbert Way, Leicester, LE2 7FL.

Capacity: 32,312.



How to get there:



Car – via M25 and M1; 163.3 miles, 2hrs 57min.

The parking on Freemans Common Business Park is individual business car parks. The parks are run in aid of the Multiple Sclerosis Therapy Centre. Parking is £3 or £4 depending on the location and all proceeds go to the charity. Further parking is available in the City Centre, signposted on the approach roads.



Train – Leicester station is 1.2 miles from the King Power Stadium, which is approximately a five minute car journey or a 20 minute walk.

Train journey: Brighton to Leicester (3h22m). Brighton to London Bridge (1h10m), then take the tube London St Pancras, from there a train to Leicester (1h11m).



Fancy a drink?



The Counting House pub on Freemens Common Road welcomes both home and away fans. It is a nine minute walk to the stadium.



The Hind, near to the railway station, serves real ales and there is also a Wetherspoons pub called the The Last Plantagenet nearby.



A bite to eat?



Blues Bar and Grill is just 0.1 miles from the stadium on Raw Dykes Road, while the Local Hero Pub is 0.3 miles away on Aylestone Road.



Staying the night?



Campbells Guest House 17-19 Westleigh Rd, Leicester LE3 0HH. A 17-minute walk from the King Power Stadium, via Raw Dykes Road and Upperton Road.



There is a Holiday Inn Express close to the stadium and there are a number of hotels around a mile from the stadium.



Matchday programme: £3.50.



Last results:



Arsenal 4 (Lacazette, Welbeck, Ramsey, Giroud), Leicester 3 (Okazaki, Vardy 2).

Albion 0, Manchester City 2 (Aguero, Dunk own goal).



Last meeting



April 8, 2014: Leicester 1 (Taylor-Fletcher), Brighton 4 (Ward, Lingard, Ulloa 2).

