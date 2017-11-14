Askew 'embarrassed' as Littlehampton ship seven

Littlehampton Town Football Club coach James Askew was embarrassed as his side suffered a heavy 7-0 Southern Combination League Premier Division defeat at Loxwood on Saturday.

Oliver Moore and Joao Andrade were at the double, while Byron Napper, Dean Wright and Michael Wood also netted to seal an emphatic home win for The Magpies.

Defeat leaves Golds rooted to the bottom of the table - without a league win in 11 matches, a run which stretches back to August.

Loxwood struck three times in the final ten minutes to add extra gloss to the final score but Golds coach Askew felt it wasn’t an acceptable display.

He said: “Up until the first goal, we were very much in the match, creating chances and defending well.

“A lack of concentration when defending and a couple of individual errors led to two free headers in our box, then the killer blow was their penalty for the third goal - which we felt was a very soft decision.

“The scoreline does flatter them a bit as we could put four of their down to us making individual errors. Having said that, to lose 7-0 is an embarrassment and just isn’t acceptable.”

Golds were well in the match up until Napper’s opener on the half-hour.

Moore made it 2-0 five minutes before the break, before Mark Zydonik was adjudged to have pushed a Loxwood forward four minutes later and a spot-kick was awarded. Andrade slammed the penalty past Mitchell Bromage to add a third.

Andrade got his second six minutes after the restart, then Magpies ended with a flourish.

Moore got his second, while Wood and Wright also struck in a frantic final ten minutes as Loxwood ran out comprehensive 7-0 winners in the end.

Golds remain bottom, only on goal difference, after a ninth defeat from 14 league matches this season.

With teams around them still within touching distance, Askew reckons a run of results will see them rocket up the table.

He said: “Player availability is something we have really struggled with recently. A lot of our players have had work commitments.

“Some weeks we have gone to games with either one or no substitute at all. I can’t remember the last time we were able to name the same starting 11 two games in a row.

““We need to start picking up results fast, the only consolation during our bad run of form is that other clubs haven’t taken advantage and we haven’t been cut adrift.

“A couple of wins can help us climb out of trouble.”

Littlehampton face a crucial week of action as they look to get themselves out of danger. Crawley Down Gatwick, currently in 12th, visit The Sportsfield on Saturday, then Golds host Horsham YMCA three days later.

LITTLEHAMPTON TOWN: M.Bromage; Sharp, Zydonik, McKay, Chaplin; Bell, Janman, Kempson; Bankole, Laing, Cole. Subs: Amoo (Chaplin, 70), Heath (Laing, 80), T.Bromage, Askew.