Arundel's pre-season programme under way

Arundel Football Club’s preparations for the upcoming Southern Combination League Premier Division campaign got under way on Saturday.

Division-higher Bostik League South side Lewes were the visitors to Mill Road and ran out 3-0 victors.

Mullets manager Richard Towers is not fazed by results at this stage of the season and was satisfied with his side’s performance.

He said: “I was quite pleased with how we performed on Saturday. It was our first friendly and we put up a good show against a decent team.”

Things have been quiet at Arundel over the summer with just one incoming.

Towers has signed 18-year-old Elliott Dollner from Burgess Hill for the upcoming season.

One potential departure could see star striker Asa Nicholson make the move to division-higher Horsham. The frontman is currently on trial with the Hornets as they cast their eye over him.

Towers said: “I’d never stand in a player’s way if they want to go higher. Asa is more than capable of playing at that level – we’ll just wait and see but I’d like him back here with us next season.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.