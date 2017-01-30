Arundel let a lead slip as Town take all three points

Arundel Football Club saw a lead come and go as they fell to a second consecutive Southern Combination League Premier Division defeat on Saturday.

Asa Nicholson had fired Mullets into a 12th-minute lead, before unanswered strikes from Daniel Bolwell, Christopher Cumming-Bart and Evan Archibald helped Eastbourne Town to a 3-1 comeback success at Mill Road.

Having not played since January 2, Arundel boss Richard Towers felt his side were a little leggy but saw several positive signs in what was just his second in charge since returning as manager.

He said: “We started well but in the end Eastbourne Town got the better of us. They play with quite a direct style, I don't think James Fernandes had a save to make all afternoon, other than to pick the ball out of his net.

“We had some decent opportunities and Jordan Peskett missed a great chance to put us 2-1 ahead. If that one goes in, it could well be a different story.

“Having not played for so long, we did look a little rusty but I’m sure we’ll start putting in better performances in the coming matches.

“I was really impressed with some things I saw in the game and I feel it’s just a matter of time before we get a victory.”

Mullets got off to the best possible start as Nicholson fired them into a 12th-minute lead. After Scott Tipper’s header was tipped on to the bar by Town goalkeeper Greg Nessling, Nicholson was on hand to head home the rebound.

Mullets were pegged back less than four minutes later, though, as Bolwell’s 25-yard thunderbolt left Fernandes with no chance.

With the score level at 1-1, debutant Peskett should have fired Arundel ahead once again on the half-hour. After Nicholson had a shot saved, Peskett saw an effort blocked by a Town defender with the goal gaping.

A mix-up in the Arundel backline then gifted Eastbourne the lead. Cumming-Bart made the most of the error as he slotted past the on-rushing Fernandes.

As Mullets went in search of a leveller, Archibald finished off a quick breakaway on the hour as Town ran out 3-1 winners.

Following the defeat, Arundel remain second from bottom in the standings, still three points from safety.

A tricky run awaits Towers’ side as they face three teams in the top ten in their next three matches.

Despite what looks a tough run on paper, Towers is quietly confident heading to Horsham YMCA on Saturday.

He said: “There are no easy games in this division. If I’m honest, I actually prefer playing the top teams.

“It lifts everyone's level as they know they’ll have to be at their best to get anything against these type of teams.

“We’ve got a difficult trip on Saturday but I see no reason why we can’t take something from the game.”

ARUNDEL: Fernandes; N.DaCosta, Walker, Dudas, Jenkins; Nicholson, Axell, Mottershead, Peskett; Boutwood, Tipper. Subs: R.Biggs (Peskett 55), Fellows (Mottershead 70), Tilley (Tipper 80), Adams, MacDonald.

