Arsenal versus Brighton 'enough to send me to sleep'

BBC football pundit Garth Crooks said Albion's 2-0 defeat at Arsenal yesterday was a poor game and enough to send him to sleep.

Brighton produced a spirited performance but were beaten by goals in either half from Nacho Monreal and Alex Iwobi.

In his BBC team of the week, former Tottenham striker Crooks selected Arsenal defender Monreal in his side, saying he defends as if his life depends on it.

He finished his assessment by saying: "Monreal's goal against Brighton, in what was an otherwise poor game of football, was one of the few bright sparks.

"This fixture was enough to send me to sleep."

Crooks' full team of the week was Ederson (Manchester City); Yoshida (Southampton), Tarkowski (Burnley), Monreal (Arsenal); Trippier (Tottenham), Coutinho (Liverpool), Fellaini (Manchester United), De Bruyne (Manchester City), Davies (Tottenham); Rashford (Manchester United), Kane (Tottenham).

BT Sport pundit Robbie Savage thinks Albion will 'just' stay up this season.



