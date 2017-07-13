Albion sign Austrian international

Austrian international Markus Suttner has today joined Brighton on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old left-back joins from Ingolstadt, who were relegated from the Bundlesiga last season, for an undisclosed fee. He is Brighton's third pre-season signing after midfielder Pascal Gross and goalkeeper Maty Ryan.

He has joined Albion's pre-season training camp in the Austrian Alps, having completed his medical with club staff at the team hotel and signed transfer forms last night.

He trained with his new teammates for the first time earlier this morning, and manager Chris Hughton is delighted with his third summer addition.

He said, "Markus is someone we have been aware of for some time, and I am pleased we have managed to complete the transfer at this stage, and he is now able to join us for the second half of the week.

"He has a great level of experience internationally, and in the top divisions in both his native Austria and Germany, where he has played the last two seasons with Ingolstadt, and that experience will serve us well.

"He will add competition at the back on the left side of defence, and I'm now looking forward to working with him."

Suttner began his career at FK Austria Wien, where he came through the club's youth system, and he played more than 250 times for the club between 2009 and 2015 - and he won the Austrian OFB Cup in 2009 and Bundesliga in 2013.

He played in the Champions League and Europa League for the Vienna-based club, before moving to Ingolstadt after their historic rise to the Bundesliga in 2015.

