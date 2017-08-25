Albion pull out of Dwamena transfer

Albion have pulled out of a deal to sign Raphael Dwamena from FC Zurich after the striker failed a medical.

The club had agreed terms with both Dwamena and Zurich over a deal for the 21-year-old, which would still have been subject to a UK work permit.

However, Zurich said earlier this evening that he had failed a medical with the Seagulls and he will now return to the Swiss club. Albion have also confirmed he failed a medical and in a statement wished Dwamena the very best for the future.

The Ghanian international scored 14 goals in 18 appearances for Zurich after joining in January from Austria Lustenau, where he had netted 18 times in 20 matches.

He has also been capped twice by Ghana, scoring two goals in three games.