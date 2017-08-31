Albion fail to land Spurs striker Janssen

Brighton have failed in their late bid to sign striker Vincent Janssen from Tottenham.

The Seagulls were granted an extension by the Premier League to make the signing past the 11pm deadline but Janssen turned the move down after Albion had agreed a cub record fee for the forward.

Albion were also close to signing Florin Andone from Deportivo on transfer deadline day but the deal also fell through.



Ezequiel Schelotto and Tim Krul both joined Albion on deadline day.