Final push required for Raiders to seal safety

Worthing Raiders face a crucial final two National League 2 South matches this season.

Raiders, who are 13th in the table, sit just a point and place above third-bottom London Irish Wild Geese, who are in the final relegation spot.

A trip to seventh-placed Redingensians Rams comes on Saturday with Raiders looking to seal their league safety.

A bonus-point win, plus defeats for place-below Wild Geese and second-bottom Barnes would see Raiders’ National 2 South spot confirmed for at least another season.

However, defeat for Raiders could result in them going into the final weekend of the season relying on other teams in the bottom three.

With such a critical final 160 minutes left of the season, high performance director Ian Davies is just relieved it is all still in Raiders’ hands.

He said: “The boys will go out and give their all in these final two matches. There are three clubs trying to avoid the final two relegation spots, we know it is going to be a real fight.

“We’re in control of our destiny, which could be key.”

“Come 4.10pm on Saturday we could be safe or it could be back to Roundstone Lane for a final throw of the dice a week later.”

After a trip to Redingensians this weekend, Raiders’ season comes to a close against already-relegated Exmouth.

Despite what may look a guaranteed bonus-point win on paper, Davies does not want players and supporters to take anything for granted should it come down to that.

He added: “They will be playing without any inhibitions as they are already relegated. Jody Levett (Raiders head coach) has said it will come down to the final game all season, if it does I’m sure the squad will be ready.”

