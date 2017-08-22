East Preston's promotion confirmed

East Preston Cricket Club’s promotion back in to the West Sussex Invitation League Division 1 was secured on Saturday - despite suffering a home defeat at the hands of Balcombe.

Promotion-chasers Balcombe ran out four-wicket victors to condemn EP to just a third league loss of the season but that could not prevent East Preston’s party.

Glenn Whitaker took two wickets for East Preston on Saturday. Picture by Stephen Goodger

League leaders EP now have an unassailable 63-point gap between themselves and Balcombe - down in third - with just two games to go.

Having secured promotion, the aim is to now go on an win the league title for Gary Weedon’s side.

East Preston know 54 points from their remaining two matches will see them crowned champions.

EP skipper Weedon, who missed Saturday’s game as he was away on holiday, took great pride in his team finally ensuring promotion - despite losing to Balcombe.

Joe Carter has played a key part in EP's promotion this term. Picture by Stephen Goodger

He said: “It’s great news that promotion has now been confirmed. It reflects how well we have played as a team this season and how we have managed to strengthen our team.

“Our work is not done with promotion, though. The goal is still to go on and win the league title, which we are in pole position to do at this present moment.

“We must make sure we go into the final two games with the same attitude.”

Balcombe stuck East Preston in to bat but Jack Sunderland made light work of their bowling attack.

Sunderland smashed 71 off 53 deliveries to put East Preston in a strong position at 149-5.

Some late innings runs from Tom Chamberlain (49 not out) helped EP up to 195 all out.

Other than those two, Glenn Whitaker was the next highest-scorer with 17.

Chris Pratt (3-19) lead the way with the ball, while Charlie Eastwood, Adrian Ruzicka and Charlie Dowdall all took two wickets to leave the game in the balance at the halfway stage.

Balcombe, who were looking to keep their faint promotion hopes alive, made a flying start in their response.

Opener Andrew Stillwell (96) and number three Dowdall (57) both hit half-centuries to put Balcombe in a command at 180-3.

Needing just 16 runs to win, Balcombe suffered a late innings wobble before getting home with a ball to spare.

The visiting side lost three wickets for 15 runs but a crucial 22 not out from Gavin Elliott helped Balcombe reach 201-6 with a ball of the innings left to spare.

East Preston travel to Crawley Eagles’ 3rd XI on Saturday.

