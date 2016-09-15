Coulson: We want to keep improving

Worthing Raiders Rugby Club assistant coach Ben Coulson was satisfied as his side made it two National 2 South victories from as many matches on Saturday.

Raiders ran in three tries as they were made to work hard for a 20-17 victory over 14-man Barnes at Roundstone Lane.

Despite securing the victory, Coulson believes his side still have a lot to work to do and said: “I would have taken eight points from the first two games. The pleasing thing for me is the things we’ve been working on, systems put in place and processes are starting to be seen.

“They (Barnes) stuck right at it and put us under a lot of pressure. It’s frustrating that we didn’t deal with that pressure more effectively but we’re a developing team.

“It’s good that we are disappointed in winning – the manner in which we won was a slight frustration but everyone in the changing room feels the same and we want to keep improving.”

Raiders make the trip to Bury St Edmunds in the league on Saturday and Coulson is targeting another victory: “We’ll look to right wrongs from previous games and go to win at Bury.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.