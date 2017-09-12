Askew 'relaxed' on memorable double

James Askew insists his Littlehampton Cricket Club squad are ‘relaxed’ on the thought of a famous league and cup double this season.

There was more frustration for Littlehampton on Sunday as their West Sussex Invitation League T20 final against R.M.U was washed out for a second week in succession.

Askew, who guided his side to the WSIL Division 1 title earlier this month, is now hoping to complete a memorable double-winning campaign.

Littlehampton are defending T20 champions and Askew feels winning it for a second year in succession would be a perfect way to round off the season.

He said: “It was frustrating to see the game go for a second week in succession, I felt we were in a good position.

“Conditions were horrendous, so calling the match off was the right decision.

“We’re still in with a chance of completing the double this season but it’s something we are relaxed on.

“Our main objective of promotion has been achieved and to add the T20 double would be nice. It’s not something we’ll dwell on if it doesn’t happen.”

Following another week without the final being played, Littlehampton look to be a little light heading in to the rearranged final, which will take place at The Sportsfield on Sunday (1pm).

Askew added: “It’s injuries and unavailability which could cause us a bit of a problem now.

“McLeod (Cox) is away in Spain with university, Ryan (Budd) has a dislocated finger and Chris (Heberlein) is not at full fitness after dislocating his shoulder.”

