Albion keeper signs new deal

Goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa has today signed a new one-year contract with Brighton.

The 32-year-old has played ten times for the club since joining in 2015.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton said: "Niki has been a great asset for the club over the past two years, and I am really pleased he has committed his future to the club.

"He has not played as many games as he would have liked, through no fault of his own, but his attitude has been fantastic throughout that time and his contribution to the squad should not be underestimated.

"He has trained hard working with Ben Roberts and the other goalkeepers at the club - but most importantly, when he has played, he has served us very well."