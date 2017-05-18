Worthing Hospital A&E staff were fantastic

I am writing to you as I want to publicly put on record how wonderful the A&E staff are at Worthing Hospital.

I cannot sing their praises loudly enough.

On Tuesday evening, April 18, I had a freak accident when a dinner plate I was holding slipped through my fingers and hit my shin at ankle level.

I looked down expecting to see a bruise as I take Warfarin but instead blood was pouring from a gash.

Luckily my son was here and told me to sit down and promptly got a seat then a chair on which to elevate my leg.

Luckily we got a gauze pad which I held firmly but of course it kept on bleeding.

I took myself by taxi to A&E and had it dressed and was told all the right things had been done.

I then had to make four more visits to A&E by taxi and on Saturday, April 22, the nurse who dealt with me was obviously very experienced in my kind of wound and was positive the wound dressing would be successful, which it was.

He impressed on me not to come back but to get my wound dressed at home by a district nurse. This I did, thank goodness. Hopefully my leg is on the mend.

The kindness and care I received at the A&E department is beyond any words.

I must have been treated by most of the doctors and nursesin the department and they all had the same measure of professionalism, compassion and care.

I really cannot sing their praises high enough and I thank goodness we have this department in our town.

Hazel Read

West Ways

Lancing

