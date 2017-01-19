Why are so many shops selling vapes?

Just how many more vapour shops are to open in this small town of ours?

Encouraging people to commence the habit by providing plush seating and inviting them to sample the many flavours that they stock, yes I do know that some just stock them.

At the time of writing this letter, there are three shops in the High Street plus one in Beach Road solely selling vapes plus another in the High Street about to sell the same among other items including drinks. The bargain shop also stocks a few and who knows how many others I’m not aware of.

Visiting the town on a Friday, there’s also a stall which stocks the same. Possibly one owner is wishing that trade would pick up.

Why is it that we are unable to have what is wanted? – like shoe shops and others?

E Benham

Gloucester Place

Littlehampton

