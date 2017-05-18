Waste material not mixed

In response to the letter from Martin North published on May 11, I want to reassure him and other residents that their hard work in recycling does not go to waste.

We often receive contact from residents who are concerned when they see the same Adur & Worthing Councils’ vehicle used to collect both waste from black bins and the recycling from blue ones.

I would like to emphasise that the councils’ refuse and recycling teams takes separation of waste at source seriously.

Many of the vehicles have separate compartments within which keeps different materials apart and staff work hard to ensure that the councils send as little as possible to landfill.

Stanhope Road is serviced by a twin pack vehicle collecting refuse one side and recycling the other.

By combining the collections, we save time and money, as well as keeping the number of vehicles on the road to a minimum, which is ultimately good news for the taxpayer.

If Mr North or any other resident suspects that recycling and waste materials are being mixed then I urge them to contact our team on 01903 851729.

Tony Patching

Head of Waste Management and Cleansing services

Adur & Worthing Councils

