Trying to tracing WW1 soldier

Does anyone have any information on the First World War soldiers who are remembered on the memorial at the Steam Packet pub?

My relative is Sergeant William Hanby and there were other soldiers who worked for the local firm, Dando. Sgt Hanby was my great great uncle who lived in East Ham Road. April 6, 2017, is the one hundredth anniversary of his death at the battle of Arras. Anyone with information can contact me at jameshanby@sky.com

James Hanby

Yatton

near Bristol

