Too few policemen on the beat in Littlehampton

To Whispering Smith:

I do agree with your comments in the Gazette on the lack of policemen on the beat.

Perhaps recruitment has a lot to do with it, but whatever the reason, it is not in the interests of the public if there are no policemen around, for a local policeman knows all the ways a criminal can escape, whereas a stranger to the area may not.

Police numbers should not be cut. They are there to stop, if possible, any shoplifting or muggers or any misdemeanor and not to arrive hours later, for the safety of residents is paramount.

Still, we can do nothing if it is decreed by Government, but I only hope that the requisite number of inspectors are sacked to balance the loss of our policemen on the beat.

So thank you for expressing what many people think but do not say.

P W Watson

Sussex Street

Wick

Littlehampton

