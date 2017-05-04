This is ‘a dull old Tory town’

I see Worthing Borough Council are spending £189,000 of council tax payers’ money on a marketing campaign titled, Discover Worthing, to attract tourists.

I wish them luck!

However, what has Worthing got to offer that would entice people from booking a holiday in other livelier seaside resorts like say Brighton?

Ok, let’s discover what dull old Tory town has to offer!

We have a town that dies after the charity shops close at 5pm, one affordable pub (Three Fishes) and empty expensive restaurants with more staff than customers.

The few pubs that are still trading are dominated by the gin and tonic brigade and probably unaffordable to the humblest of tourists.

I’m sorry to say Worthing still has the reputation of the place where people come to retire and die, and I’m sure the only town facility that is always busy is our crematorium.

Ian Hunt

Pavilion Road, Worthing

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.