Thanks for the help with campaigning for Labour

A big thank you to all the Labour Voters in East Worthing and to the dozens of leafletters and door knockers who have helped in the campaign over the past months.

Although we did not quite manage to win the seat, we took it to the wire and missed it by only 28 votes in East Worthing and came close in several other wards, but make no mistake, Worthing Labour Party and the Labour Party nationally will continue to campaign for a fairer society, properly funded schools, a properly funded NHS, decent affordable housing and a rail and transport system we can be proud of.

So once again thank you to everyone, the voters, foot sloggers and envelope stuffers.

Fight the good fight and see you all next year.

Mike Barrett

East Worthing and Shoreham Labour Party

Cranworth Rd

Worthing

