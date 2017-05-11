Thanks for all the support

I wish to thank the many thousands of people across Worthing who voted for Labour candidates in last week’s County Council elections.

We were obviously disappointed that we didn’t get a councillor elected, but we were very close in three divisions, and this augers well for the forthcoming General Election and the local elections next May.

The results of the county council elections mark the return of Labour to a dominant position in the political scene in Worthing.

We were a clear second in the overall vote across Worthing with 21 per cent of the votes cast, well ahead of the Lib Dems on 16 per cent with UKIP and the Greens trailing last on 7 per cent each.

We probably have to go back to the early 1970s – or even the 1960s – to find the last election across the whole of Worthing when Labour was in second place.

This is a reflection of the way Worthing is changing and the increased confidence in Labour as the party capable of meeting the fresh challenges the town faces.

The comment we heard most often on the doorstep was that people were looking for a change from the kind of tired, negative thinking that has dominated Worthing politics for the past few decades.

People are fed up with looking at derelict sites around the town and are dismayed that a lack-lustre area of red-brick paving in the centre is thought by our current leaders to be the best they can do to make the town more attractive.

Labour is offering new thinking, new ideas and a real vision for the future for Worthing.

Thank you for supporting us.

Jim Deen

Worthing Labour

Harrow Road

Worthing

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.