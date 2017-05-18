Thanks for all the generosity

We would like to thank all those who supported our collections in Rustington, East Preston and Angmering on Saturday, May 6.

We raised a total of £867.91 for the RNLI.

We would also like to thank all our volunteers who give their time to support the charity in its vital lifesaving work.

John Nettleton

Chairman, Rustington, East Preston & Ferring Fundraising Branch

North Lane

East Preston

