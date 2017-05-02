Take Brexit out of party politics

We now have an election and Brexit is being contested on the old impoverished political model of Left versus Right.

Virtually the state in opposition to the individual, because society is so difficult to identify with any specific thing.

Progress is equated with competitive advantage rather than cooperative autonomy.

When politicians talk about unqualified freedom, we may be sure they are tendentious.

Almost all debate is about the economy and increasing production, rather than global sufficiency, while ignoring the four horsemen of environmental and cultural apocalypse coming over the horizon.

The election should be about day to day government, with Brexit taken out of party politics.

RW Standing

Sea Road,

East Preston

