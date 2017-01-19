Superb Peter Pan performance

I am a grandmother and on New Year’s Eve, my family and I went to see Peter Pan at the Pier Pavilion.

I was invited by Smee on to the stage where I was confronted by Captain Hook and ended up dancing with him among other jollities.

My two grandchildren will never forget this memorable evening.

I would like to thank all the actors who entertained us so admirably with this first class performance, especially Catpain Hook.

Helga Brookman

Burmill Mews

Rustington

