Stay happy with ‘gut feel’

A headline in The Herald said that trusting your gut instinct is the way forward for major life events, and that a poll of 2,000 people revealed that instinct is the best judge when it comes to making big decisions such as buying a house or taking a job.

That is not surprising because there is no such thing as a purely logical decision. The brain uses a combination of logic and emotion when making decisions of any kind. That specific emotion, innate to us as

humans, is intuition.

We possess the capacity to feel, and thereby the ability to know things without consciously reasoning.

“Gut feeling” is very real, and we use it all the time.

In fact, I understand that half the population believe people who have a habit of listening to their gut instinct are typically happier than those that don’t.

Although there is no logical decision for me to be writing this letter to The Herald my gut feeling is that, being a happy sort of chap, it will print this letter (and thus make me even happier!)

Eric Waters

Ingleside Crescent

Lancing

