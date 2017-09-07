State of our pavements a disgrace

Can I make a direct request to Worthing council as contacting them direct achieves nothing.

My complaint is about the disgraceful state of our pavements. I understand the council are going to spend several million repairing them, what is the point? People just carry on parking on them and breaking them. If I try to avoid broken pavements or weeds and touch someone’s car on the pavement I get abuse from them, the same with cyclists whose way I am in even though all I am doing is trying to walk on the pavement. I have been told by the council it is down to the police to stop pavement parking who in turn say it is the responsibility of the council so who is lying?

Then we have the problem with the weeds. The council sometimes cut the grass verges and then a man comes along with a blower and blows the grass cuttings all in the cracks of the pavements and into out gardens causing us more work. Surely it makes more sense to collect the grass cuttings. The weeds then grow so high almost up to 3 feet in parts where I live and someone comes round to spray them which can takes a couple of months for them to die but this gets worse year by year because the problem isn’t dealt with properly.

I understand we have to pay high salaries to the people at the top of the council to attract the right staff. Well I am sorry, I think its about time we reduced their high salaries and give their jobs to the wrong people, they certainly couldn’t do any worse! Its no use blaming government cuts to councils, they need to take pay cuts because they obviously can’t balance the books and the way they operate they are wasting our money.

Like many people I pay well over a £1000 per year in council tax which is to provide services that I use. I object to paying the high salaries of people who can’t do the job and I would like to see what response I get if any from the council.

Susan Delaney

Congreve Road

Worthing

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.