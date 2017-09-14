Slur on hard working council

I have just had sight of the Labour Party Leaflet for Sarah Green in the River Ward by-election taking place on September 7.

I take great exception to one of her statements, referring to Littlehampton Town Council, where she says “We have had to endure two years of inertia and inaction. This shows their contempt for you, who gave them their positions”.

As is known by some, I attend most council meetings at LTC and from my sight and knowledge Miss Green’s statement is not correct and in my opinion, is a falsehood, deliberately meant to influence how people vote at the next election.

I am fully aware that sometimes in election propaganda that messages are sent out that are a bit near the knuckle. This, I feel, is a statement that is not true and should not be allowed by the Returning Officer.

I have seen the work that LTC has done, I have watched how they are trying to push Littlehampton at every chance, I have not noticed inertia or inaction from any Member of the Council, bar one, who has since resigned, because her university work indicated to her that she could not attend meetings in the proper manner.

I take what Miss Green has said as a slur on a council I have seen work very hard.

I have also only seen Miss Green, in the public gallery, at one council meeting in the past two years, to my knowledge.

I would also point out to Miss Green that there are three very alive members of her party who are Councillors on Littlehampton Town Council and I am surprised that she should insult them this way.

Terry Ellis

North Ham Road

Littlehampton

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.