Safe to only have one road?

I very much agree with MP Tim Loughton’s recent letter to constituents in which he particularly highlights the problems of access to and from the area of the new development to the A27.

Looking at the aerial picture of the the site which appeared in the Herald of August 17th, it seems to me that there is only ONE road to get into and out of the proposed development.

This leads to a roundabout on the A27 and to the airport peripheral road. Surely it is not safe to have only one road into such a big development? What would happen if there was a major incident such as a gas explosion or a large fire?

I think it is essential that any access to northern carriageway of the A27 is by a bridge, such as the one on the A24 north of Findon which was put in to allow Worthing crematorium traffic to return south without the long journey to the Washington roundabout.

I would suggest three other additional options to improve road access to the New Monks Farm development:

1. Access direct from the A27 westbound carriageway ONLY to IKEA deliveries and employees, with a manned gate to prevent misuse and exit only westwards.

2. Access to the new development from Lancing is created along Mash Barn Lane, insisting that the Brighton and Hove Football club widen the road as it passes their entrance. Surely the new development must be integrated with the present Lancing. The new inhabitants will need access to lancing station, the post office the shops and the library.

3. Access to the south past the airport needs to improved as a long term initiative to upgrade access to that area, As many will know, the current road to the airport runs under the railway via a very small tunnel. Shoreham Airport is doing well with many business premises and Northbrook college. It would seem to me that there is just room for a road to run south from the airport peripheral road under the railway where it begins to run as a viaduct before becoming a bridge and this road will need to be extended across the current marshland to the roundabout west of the Norfolk bridge. This is a development that would allow the new housing as well as Shoreham airport to get good access to the coast road and help relieve pressure on the A27.

Rob Ferguson

Hillbarn Lane

Worthing

