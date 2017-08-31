Recognising the work of carers

Day in and day out in your local care homes, community services or in people’s homes social care workers are supporting adults who access care and support services and that’s why the Skills for Care Accolades were created to reward their hard work and dedication.

Skills for Care needs your help to persuade employers who may be supporting you, your family or someone like you to enter the Accolades that reward excellence in developing the skills and knowledge of their workforce.

Many people are not aware that 1.48 million people work in adult social care and the Accolades is designed to recognise the work they do that change people’s lives. So please talk to your care provider to make sure that they know they can enter. You may be a care manager or worker who thinks your own service should enter because you know just how good it is.

All entries are made online and all potential entrants have to go to www.skillsforcare.org.uk/Accolades to fill in the entry form by Thursday 21 September 2017 to enter one of the 10 categories. The much coveted Accolade trophies are presented to the winners at a national awards ceremony in London next year.

All too often we only hear about poor services but the Accolades awards reward outstanding care provision in your community so please talk to your provider today so they can get their chance to shine at the Accolades awards.

Sharon Allen OBE

CEO, Skills for Care

West Gate

Grace St

Leeds

