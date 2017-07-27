Rail crossing ‘worst in UK’?

Have your say

Letter written to Sir Peter Bottomley:

West Worthing Railway Crossing must be the worst crossing in England.

Trying to cross this line at the station can take up to 15 minutes sometimes, especially for the traffic coming from the west, as priority is always given to the traffic coming from the east whenever the gates open.

The build-up of traffic around the central station area, or going over Durrington bridge isn’t a real option.

As it is highly unlikely that a bridge will be built at West Worthing station – why on earth don’t the authorities try to improve the traffic flow when the gates are open?

The bus stopping outside of the Co-op store is a hold-up, which is most evident when the Co-op lorry is making its delivery!

Drivers wanting to turn right into Becket Road have to wait until the traffic going south allows them to do so – which understandably they won’t, all the time the lights are green.

This always results in a stand-still for traffic going north!

A couple of reasonably simple ideas to put into operation.

1. Move the bus stop 50 to 60 meters north to be outside the Baptist Church.

2. Make Becket Road a one way street from South Street to Lanfranc Road.

The problem will only get worse as time goes by, what with the inevitable increase of vehicles using this junction.

Therefore, any move to lessen the problem must help.

I await your response in due course.

Frank Beasley

Hurst Avenue

West Worthing

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.