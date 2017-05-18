Rage over rubbish

I couldn’t agree more with a recent letter in the Gazette venting frustration at trying to get into our local recycling facility following closures.

The other week, for more than two days I tried three times to get to our dump. The traffic queues were a joke.

The roads both ways into the main Lyminster Road and back to nearly the Toddington crossing were impassable.

I gave up. I was seething. I was a hair’s width away from tearing down to the Civic Centre and dumping it in their reception, explanation note attached.

I must have wasted an hour of my life along with countless other people waiting in those queues.

God help us when that housing estate is finished. What job-justifying halfwits come up with these detrimental ideas?

Surely, with increased housing and population in the area, these services should be increased not cut back.

It can’t be for lack of money with all the new homes being built, which has to bring in a vast increase in rates cash to the council. So why?

As for the environmental impact of hundreds of cars idling for hours at a standstill all day, this is tragic.

As we are all aware the lunacy continues and yet we put up with it. More houses, more cars, more people seem to equal less spent on roads, fewer doctors, fewer dentists, reduced police force and hospital services, let alone the increased strain on our unchanged water reserves.

I meet a lot of people on a daily basis and many who visit this area from other parts of the country who cannot believe what we endure and how this, a proud unified town, has gone downhill.

Mark Waygood

Poling

