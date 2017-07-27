Port tour was amazing

Have your say

May I say a very big thank you to the Shoreham Port Authority for a really interesting and enlightening tour of the port as part of their ‘Behind the Scenes’ tours.

Having passed the port on the coast road for many years, it was amazing to see things close to.

Once again very many thanks for an interesting trip and a rewarding hot drink at the end.

Malcolm Brett

Boundary Road

Lancing

