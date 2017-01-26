Plea to reject Shoreham housing plan off A283

We (“the neighbours” – ie those deemed by Adur and Worthing Council to be immediately affected by the proposals) have been notified that a planning application has been received for the erection of 52 dwellings in the form of two, three and four storey buildings on the grazing land south-west of the Shoreham Flyover.

There are several major reasons, which will affect more than the immediately notified “neighbours”, as to why this particular development is not appropriate and that planning permission should be refused.

The site will have only one access, approximately opposite to Valentine Close, to/from the A283. As there are no schools, shops, doctors etc in the vicinity of the site and only one bus an hour, there will be a massive increase in traffic not only in rush hour but throughout the day, onto an already very busy road.

The A283 is the only road that gives both east and west access to the A27. Queuing at the Upper Shoreham Road/A283 Red Lion junction – which is about 500 m from the site access – already a problem, will become materially worse.

The present grazing land, which at the moment is self-draining, is subject to flooding even after modest rainfall. There is likely to be a detrimental affect on existing inadequate drainage in the area when the site is covered in concrete and cement.

Because of its location the new development will be at the tail end of old sewage/mains water/gas and electricity networks – which will require major reinforcement with the additional demands of the 52 dwellings proposed.

I would urge the Planning Committee to reject this proposal.

Eric Cleobury

The Paddock

Shoreham

