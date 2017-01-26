Parking ticket outside Worthing home

Last weekend I got a parking ticket outside my home in Queens Road.

As a disabled person, I’m appalled.

There is never any available parking after 5pm in my road or most adjacent roads, and with increased developments of hotels and buildings turned into apartments, it’s already become impossible.

My disability means it causes me pain to walk any distance, yet still I sometimes have to when there are no nearby spaces.

When I return from work, I have to park on double yellows all night (despite having a blue badge, I shouldn’t park on double yellows for longer than two hours) so risk getting a ticket and there are no disabled bays near my road.

Fifty per cent of the road parking bays in my road are resident only permit bays. Although a resident, I don’t actually hold a permit as the waiting list I’ve been told is months long and there’re never any spaces left anyway. With the only space available one Saturday morning, being one of these, I ended up with said ticket.

I literally don’t know what to do anymore. On the seafront end of my road, both the old Cavendish Hotel site and now Kingsway Hotel are being made into apartments, so parking will become completely impossible.

Having appealed my ticket, I received the following unsympathetic response;

“I sympathise with the fact that you state walking distances are painful for you, however I can confirm that this does not make you exempt from the restrictions or negate the contravention that took place.”

“Page 20 of the Blue Badge scheme booklet clearly states that a Blue Badge is not valid in parking places reserved for specific users such as residents bays.”

... apparently it matters not that I am actually a resident.

So my question to anyone who might listen is; how is this fair?

Any comments gratefully received.

Vicky Harvey

Queens Road

Worthing

