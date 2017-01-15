Observations about A27 plan

With regard to the discussion about proposals for improvements to the A27, I have a few observations.

On many occasions I have approached the Grove Lodge roundabout going westwards in a queue and eventually get near the traffic lights, and they turn green.

The traffic is let through only to be stopped within a few yards by the next set of lights at red.

Several times when this has happened, there is no traffic on the A24 travelling northwards from Broadwater, so there is no need for the lights to be at red.

Surely this traffic light sequence needs to be changed? Only five or six cars at a time are being allowed onto the roundabout.

Also the markings on the Grove Lodge roundabout are very worn. This is potentially dangerous, particularly if you are not familiar with the layout and are travelling northwards from Broadwater and want to turn eastwards towards Brighton there.

The lanes are not clearly marked. This isn’t helping congestion either.

Now I know improvements are being discussed for this area of the A27, but are the public aware of the Adur Local Plan which has been recently submitted?

There is a proposed housing and retail development at New Monks Farm, just west of Shoreham Airport, and to cater for it, a roundabout is planned at that point on the A27.

How on earth is that going to help with the traffic flow?

The mind boggles. Oh well, we call it progress.

Peter Godfrey

Kendal Road

Sompting

