Not enough policemen

I agree with last week’s letter complaining about the lack of police on the streets.

It is a national disgrace! I cannot remember when I saw any type of policeman on the streets.

Walking on the pavements has become dangerous due to cars parked and cyclists using them.

I have endured two confrontations with youths cycling straight at me. It is only a matter of time before a pedestrian is injured by these problems which the police now ignore.

Michael Moore

Norfolk Road

Littlehampton

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.littlehamptongazette.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LittlehamptonGazette

3) Follow us on Twitter @LhamptonGazette

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Littlehampton Gazette - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.