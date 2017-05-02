Normandy tours for more D-Day veterans

I would like to thank your newspaper for publishing my letter about Remembrance Travel’s search for all surviving D-Day veterans.

Thanks to the media’s support we’ve managed to find four times more veterans for this year’s tours to Normandy than we ever have before.

This year, we shall be running a further five trips, which have now started and will run until September.

In addition to the Normandy tours, we shall also be offering D-Day veterans, especially those who are no longer fit to travel to France, the chance to visit the National Memorial Arboretum (NMA) in Staffordshire on the anniversary of D-Day in June.

All of these tours of remembrance have been enabled by the Treasury thanks to LIBOR fines, which pay for a veteran, carer and a member of the family to join a tour free of charge.

Once again, thanks so much for helping us spread the word about these vital tours. Thanks to you Normandy veterans – now mostly in their 90s – will get the chance to pay respects to their fallen comrades, perhaps for the last time.

Nichola Rowlands

Head of Travel

Royal British Legion

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.