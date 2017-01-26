NHS facing severe crisis

NHS chief executive Simon Stevens states that the current status is severely constrained as capital expenditure through the next three years continues to fall per head of population.

Moreover, consultants, doctors, surgeons, nursing, specialists and hospital support service staff, administrators all have repeatedly given testament to being fully stretched and some close to breaking point. The Red Cross calls it a ‘humanitarian crisis’.

As 2017-18 national and local budgets are reviewed and finalised let us, the general public here in West Sussex, express our concern and gratitude to our local hospitals (St Richard’s - my own nomination) and social care services inclusive of our community transport, voluntary sector in order to boost and augment resources, free bed space and ease increasing pressure as best we can.

I propose, via the County Times, a campaign to raise voluntary funding, now.

Our local hospitals and social care services belong to us. We need them now and for our future.

I pledge a £1,000 contribution with immediate effect.

Now is the need, now is the time.

Let us rally to this fine institution and be proud to do so.

Graham Harper

Stane Street

Adversane

Billingshurst

Editor’s note: donations to support St Richard’s, Worthing and Southlands Hospitals can be made via visiting www.loveyourhospital.org/yourtrust or by sending a cheque to Love Your Hospital, Charity Office, 2nd Floor Stillman House, St Richard’s Hospital, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, PO19 6SE and enclose a note saying which hospital and/or area of care you would like your donations to go to.

A Just Giving campaign donation page is at

https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/loveyourhospital/yourtrust

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.worthingherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Worthing.news

3) Follow us on Twitter @Worthing_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Worthing Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.