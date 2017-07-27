New path not part of lane

Unfortunately the report in the Worthing Herald (Titnore Lane footpath demands put to council) failed to describe the plan fully, as some of those who have commented on-line (not shown on some PCs for some reason) have the impression the path will be part of the lane – it will not.

The path will use land some 10 metres east of the carriageway, on private and council land. The funding will come from the developers of the farmland north of Tesco as part of a developer contribution to infrastructure, a condition of the planning agreement.

Titnore Lane is part of our cultural heritage being part of an ancient droveway and clearly any move to install lights or any other street furniture would be firmly opposed.

However something must be done on safety grounds to restrict the longest of the HGVs that use the lane.

Sadly though, since the junction with the A27 at the northern end was built in the ’90s, pleas to the highways authority to correct the error in the signage back to the correct route designation of C37 (instead of main road status A2700) have failed, causing satnavs to direct the constant stream of traffic down it we see today.

A reduced 60 to 40mph limit has been rejected. Even pleas to the council to erect weight limit signs to deter HGVs was rejected narrowly – because one councillor complained that HGVs would have a longer distance to travel if they had to use the correct A280 route.

John Hughes

Welland Rd

Worthing

