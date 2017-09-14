Mornings only bus service

Our always very informative newsletter from the council is here with details of the latest board game planning the town bus route, with

ever more complex routes and coloured maps.

Cries from us here in Beach Town have been heard, and we will again be connected to

supermarkets, and the town with the swimming pool, leisure centre

and sailing club.

What it does not mention is that it will only be available in the morning.

How many people will get their exercise early, and enjoy a healthy walk back?

Maybe this is why the bus stops on the last phase were not marked, a mystery to passengers and even some always helpful drivers.

Oh, and the toilets, so tastefully concealed in the park, will shut for the winter, except on high days. They are so well hidden, with no direction signs that I doubt if many summer visitors ever find them.

Good of the bowling green cafe to offer a solution. As a customer, I have noticed that many visitors having failed to find the ‘official’ block, slip guiltily in and out again. Their own toilets are excellent, but very limited.

Will the often seen ‘toilets for customers only’ door sign be varied to ‘toilets for non customers’?

Will the stylish beach cafe be helping with the overflow if things get busy?

Colin Johnson.

South Terrace

Littlehampton

