Local support for Wadars was tremendous

On behalf of Wadars animal rescue charity, I would like to say a huge thank you to the readers of the Worthing Herald for their amazing support during 2016.

Support has come in many forms including through fundraising; volunteering to work in our offices; keeping our grounds looking spick and span; driving our animal ambulances; and fostering some of our homeless animals until permanent new homes can be found for them.

On top of that, we would like to thank everyone who voted for us in the recent Herald & Gazette Community Stars Awards – we were absolutely delighted to win the ‘Animal Heroes’ award!

Finally, I would like to mention that if any of your readers fancy running the 2017 Brighton Marathon in aid of Wadars, we have a small number of guaranteed places in the event.

Anyone who is interested can call us on 01903 247111 for further details.

Tracy Cadman

Operations Manager

Wadars animal rescue

