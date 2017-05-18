Lib Dem not Tory landslide

Can I please say a heartfelt thank you to the voters of Littlehampton East and Rustington North who re-elected me to the County Council on May 4, although the result was not published in your paper!

I know from talking to voters that it was partly a vote of confidence in what I have been doing, but also a reaction against the unpopular tip closures, school pressures, and the inadequate social care for our elderly.

Your story referred to the “Tory landslide in Littlehampton “; well hardly. Of the three Littlehampton seats, one went Conservative (Arundel & Courtwick) but Littlehampton Town, and Littlehampton East re-elected Liberal Democrats (Ian Buckland and myself).

Together with Dan Purchese’s spectacular gain in Rustington, I would describe that as a “ landslide for the Liberal Democrats” in Littlehampton and Rustington.

Your picture also showed seven Tories, two of whom lost to Liberal Democrats!

It is a clear pointer to the General Election being a straight choice here between the incumbent Tory or the Liberal Democrat challenger.

Votes for Labour, Green ,or Independent candidates will merely split the progressive opposition, and allow the Tories to win again!

Dr James Walsh

Tithe Barn

The Street

Rustington

