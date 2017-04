LETTER: Writing with great sadness

It is with great sadness I write this letter, following the sudden death of Eric Norrell.

A true man of the soil, so well known at Rustington flower shows and across the district.

Also, the wonderful fruit and veg stalls, helped by Christine. Yes, the stalls were a great part of the shows.

Just another big, big thank-you, Eric. You will be sadly missed.

Phil Langham

Sea Lane

Rustington

