LETTER: Why so many CCTV cameras?

Can anyone enlighten me as to why there are so many surveillance cameras in Littlehampton Library?

I have never seen so many cameras in one relatively small building.

Is Littlehampton Library a potential den of vice and criminality, perchance?

We know that Britain is the most spied upon country in the Western world, but such a formidable battery of cameras is surely over-egging the pudding slightly.

And what was the cost of this spectacular installation?

I. Fox

Rope Walk

Littlehampton

---

