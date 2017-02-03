LETTER: We’re like a dog chasing its tail

The 300 houses at Clymping are but another nail in the coffin of the South Coast, as anything but a conurbation from Bognor to Brighton.

Estates of 300 houses, built year on year today, can pass with barely a comment. It represents a fair-sized village in old money.

This country has been like a dog chasing its tail ever since the Second World War, with government that must be all things to all people.

Unable or unwilling to get to the root of the problem, which is not lack of housing but ever more people and traffic. England is today one of the most overpopulated countries in the world.

With a rate of pollution per square mile to match, and far in excess of the USA and Australia for instance.

And for that matter no politician can venture to say what nationality and culture this country represents, different to anywhere else.

If we had got control of the situation we would still have recognisable towns, villages, and countryside, and could generate the power we need from solar and other clean renewables.

R.W. Standing

Sea Road

East Preston

