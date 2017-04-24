LETTER: Tips should be open five days

Your front page article last week on the problems of disposing rubbish at local amenity tips brings to mind the situation at the Wick tip.

I live at the western end of Toddington Lane, Littlehampton, and the Wick Amenity Tip is just behind us.

On April 13, I attempted to drive west out of Toddington Lane, only to find a long line of stationary vehicles impeding my progress. The mini-roundabout at Toddington Lane/Mill Lane 100 metres ahead of me was grid-locked in all directions as many cars were attempting to turn north to access Wick tip.

The queue along Mill Lane in both directions even interfered with vehicles along Lyminster Road. A one-minute journey took me nearly 10 minutes to get from my Toddington Lane home to Lyminster Road.

This state of affairs is all because Wick tip is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

I tried to use this amenity tip early last Monday morning and was confronted then with a long line of cars waiting to enter the gate. I was told the tip didn’t open until 10am.

Is it any wonder that residents are discouraged from using these facilities? For goodness sake, open these tips a full five days a week and from 8.30am until 5pm.

More rubbish will then be disposed of, and in a legal manner, and recycling will increase dramatically.

If another penny on the council tax will see this happen, then I will consider it a bargain.

Chris Duff

Hinchliff Drive

Littlehampton

