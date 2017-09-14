LETTER: The pavement parking problem

I’m glad to see that pavement parking is being taken seriously in Littlehampton, but much as people with wheelchairs, baby buggies and mobility scooters can be seriously disadvantaged by it, so can blind and partially sighted people and they never seem to be considered.

People walking with sticks or crutches also need a clear, uncluttered space to walk, so I hope authorities and drivers will consider the whole range of pavement users.

Jacqueline Deeks

Wendy Ridge, Rustington

