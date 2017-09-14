LETTER: Thanks to all supporters

The Littlehampton Shopmobility team raised a best-ever amount of £171.10 at the Town Show and Family Fun Day on Saturday and would like to thank all those who supported our tombola stall and all local traders, customers and friends of the charity who very kindly donated items as prizes.

Also, special thanks to the town council’s team, who worked so hard to ensure everything went smoothly as always. Thank you.

June Caffyn

Manager

Littlehampton Shopmobility

St Martin’s Lane

