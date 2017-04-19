LETTER: Staff cannot be praised enough

One often hears people complaining about unfriendly and unhelpful staff at supermarkets.

Well, here is one old customer who has nothingbut praise for the staff of Tesco, Littlehampton.

I always feel I am amongst friends doing my shopping there. Always being greeted with a smile, which means a lot to me, being 89.

What prompts me to write this letter is my experience last Saturday evening, when

I was suddenly taken ill in

this store.

Immediately, several members of staff came to my aid and took care of me.

Their kindness and concern is heartwarming. I could not have been in better hands. Also, paramedics arrived within minutes and can’t be praised too highly for all they did for me.

I will never forget the heartwarming treatment I received from all concerned.

Lieselotte Frank

Oakcroft Gardens

Littlehampton

